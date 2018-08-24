The United States government announced on Thursday it will review its relationship with El Salvador after the Central American nation announced on Aug. 21 its decision to switch its diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China.
"The El Salvadoran government's receptiveness to China's apparent interference in the domestic politics of a western hemisphere country is of grave concern to the United States, and will result in a re-evaluation of our relationship with El Salvador," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.