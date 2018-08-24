White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions from the media in the White House Briefing Room in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

El Salvador Foreign Minister Carlos Castaneda (L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) exchange documents during a signing ceremony to establish diplomatic ties between El Salvador and China at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The United States government announced on Thursday it will review its relationship with El Salvador after the Central American nation announced on Aug. 21 its decision to switch its diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China.

"The El Salvadoran government's receptiveness to China's apparent interference in the domestic politics of a western hemisphere country is of grave concern to the United States, and will result in a re-evaluation of our relationship with El Salvador," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.