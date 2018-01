A US Navy handout picture released on 21 February 2008 shows a single modified tactical Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) launched from the US Navy AEGIS cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), successfully impacting a non- functioning National Reconnaissance Office satellite approximately 247km over the Pacific Ocean, as it traveled in space at more than 17,000 mph, 20 February 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/US NAVY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout photo made available by the US Department of Defence shows the first of two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors is launched during a successful intercept test at an undisclosed location in the USA, 10 September 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ralph Scott/Missile Defense Agency / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A US Navy Media Content Service handout picture released on 14 February 2013 shows a Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 1A interceptor being launched from the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), during a Missile Defense Agency and US Navy test in the Pacific Ocean on 13 February 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/NMCS / US NAVY / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A US Navy handout dated 22 June 2007 shows a Standard Missile (SM-3) launched from the Aegis combat system equipped destroyer USS Decatur during a Missile Defense Agency ballistic missile flight test. EPA-EFE/FILE/US NAVY/HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The US Department of State on Tuesday approved the sale of missiles worth $133.3 million to Japan, saying that it will serve to reinforce the Asian country's defense against the ballistic missile threat from North Korea.

The consignment, which must still be approved by Congress, includes the sales of four missiles for the SM-3 interceptor Block IIA system and four MK29 launchers, in addition to the provision of technical and operational support by the US.