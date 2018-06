A South Korean marine participates in an annual Amphibious Operations (AMPHOPS) during the annual Foal Eagle exercises against a possible attack from North Korea, in Pohang, 360 km southeast of Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters during a press conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The president of the United States said that the country would halt annual military exercises on the Korean peninsula, at the end of a historic bilateral summit with the North Korean leader in Singapore on Tuesday.

Donald Trump, speaking after having signed a joint declaration with Kim Jong-un, added that there were no plans in place to reduce the US troop deployment to South Korea.