The president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel (R), and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro (L), participate in an official meeting in Havana, Cuba, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO/POOL

The United States on Friday announced a series of fresh measures against Cuba that toughen the trade embargo imposed by the North American giant on the neighboring Caribbean island over more than half a century ago.

Washington said that the upcoming sanctions were in retaliation over Havana's support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. EFE-EPA