US judicial authorities will place undocumented migrants who cross the border on trial and, if they are accompanied by minors, will separate the latter from them, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday.

"If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It's that simple," said Sessions in a speech at a law enforcement conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.