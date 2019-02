US President Donald J. Trump (L) shakes hands with Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh (R) as he arrives to deliver his second State of the Union address from the floor of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh attend the State of the Union address by US President Donald J. Trump at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Doug Mills / POOL

Associate Justices of the Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh (L) and Neil Gorsuch (R) attend the second State of the Union address of US President Donald J. Trump (unseen), on the floor of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday blocked the implementation of a restrictive abortion law in the state of Louisiana in a 5-4 ruling.

With five votes in favor, four liberals and conservative Chief Justice John G Roberts Jr., and four against - the rest of the conservatives - the top court blocked the implementation of the law to study its constitutionality.