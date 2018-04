Ruben Bemelmans of Belgium in action against Ryan Harrison of USA during their match at the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals between Belgium and the USA in Nashville, Tennessee, USA Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

Ryan Harrison of the US talks with US Davis Team Captain Jim Courier during his match against Ruben Bemelmans of Belgium during the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals in Nashville, Tennessee, USA Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

Ryan Harrison of the US celebrates winning his match against Ruben Bemelmans of Belgium during the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals between Belgium and the USA in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

The United States completed their one-sided, 4-0 quarterfinal victory over Belgium in the Davis Cup world group on Sunday.

After having already confirmed their progress to the semis on Saturday, the third day's play was a mere formality, with the US resting John Isner in favor of Ryan Harrison.