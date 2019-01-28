efe-epaCaracas

US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned in a tweet on Sunday that the White House would provide a "significant response" if any violence is perpetrated against US diplomats amid the chaos in Venezuela or opposition-controlled National Assembly president - and now self-proclaimed interim president of the South American country - Juan Guaido.

The Donald Trump administration and more than a dozen other countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's leader in place of elected President Nicolas Maduro.