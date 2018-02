A local TV camera is set up in front of the lodging facility where the severed head of a woman was found in Osaka, Japan, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

View of the lodging facility where the severed head of a woman was found in Osaka, Japan, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE

Japanese police Monday interrogated an American tourist, who was arrested after the severed head of a woman was found inside a suitcase in the apartment he was renting, according to sources close to the investigation.

Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 26, admitted he got rid of the body of a 27-year-old woman, whose severed head the police found Saturday from a rented tourist apartment in the city of Osaka in western Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported.