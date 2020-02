View of containers at the Port of Oakland, California.. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO/File

For the first time in six years, the US trade deficit in goods and services declined in 2019, falling by 1.7 percent due to the uneven reduction in both imports and exports amid the trade and tariff war and slower global growth.

The accumulated trade deficit during 2019 was $616.8 billion, the lowest registered since 2013.