US President Donald J. Trump speaks briefly at an opioid summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

(FILE) Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China warned Friday that the trade policy of the United States President, who announced a day earlier the imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, could have a negative impact on global economic recovery.

"The US has launched anti-subsidy measures on steel and aluminum products. If countries around the world follow the steps of the US it will harm global trade," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference in Beijing.