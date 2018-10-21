Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) gestures as he speaks to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin prior to their meeting at his Jerusalem office, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/GALI TIBBON

United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would travel to Saudi Arabia to solidify a pressure campaign against Iran, but noted it was too early to discuss potential sanctions against the Saudi kingdom for its alleged role in the death of government critic Jamal Khashoggi, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Sunday.

The trip, scheduled for Monday, shows the fine line the US treasury secretary is trying to tread as the Donald Trump administration cultivates a strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia to support its objectives in the Middle East, even as many of the world's top finance leaders and government officials shun the kingdom and its crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, over Khashoggi's death.