A handout photo made available by the G20 shows US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) during the G20's Third Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/G20 / HANDOUT

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on proposed budget estimates in Washington, DC, United States, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Shawn Thew

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said here Sunday during the G20's Third Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors that the United States agreed on the importance of international trade, while insisting that trade must be "fair and reciprocal."

"We support the idea that trade is important for the global economy, but it must be fair and reciprocal," Mnuchin told a press conference after the summit's last session.