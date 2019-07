Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin takes questions from members of the news media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will travel to China next week for talks with Chinese officials, the White House said Wednesday.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer "will travel to Shanghai, China, to continue negotiations aimed at improving the trade relationship between the United States and China," the White House said in a statement.