US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the US Senate Joint Economic Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA on 13 November 2019. EPA-EFE/Sam Corum/File

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin departs a meeting in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 19 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States' Treasury secretary warned Tuesday of potential long-term economic damage if lockdown measures imposed by states to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus are further extended.

Steven Mnuchin made his remarks to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs in a joint appearance via videoconference along with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who urged Congress to pass more fiscal stimulus in addition to the nearly $3 trillion already approved.