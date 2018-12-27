President Donald Trump and his wife Melania return to the White House on Dec. 27, 2018, after making a surprise visit to US troops in Iraq. EFE-EPA/PETE MAROVICH

Video grab provided by the US Department of Defense showing President Donald Trump (2nd from left) posing for photos with US troops stationed in Iraq on Dec. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Scott Howe / US Department Of Defense / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

President Donald Trump could not meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdelmahdi on his recent surprise trip to the Middle Eastern country because for "security reasons" the premier was only informed of the president's visit two hours earlier, the White House said Thursday.

In remarks to reporters who traveled with the US president, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that for "security reasons" the White House could only invite the Iraqi premier to meet with Trump two hours prior to the time that could be scheduled for the meeting.