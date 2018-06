A signboard bearing the US flag and English words American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) stands at the site of the new AIT compound in Taipei, Taiwan, Mar 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

A woman jogs past the site of the new American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) compound in Taipei, Taiwan, on Mar 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

The United States Tuesday inaugurated a new de facto embassy in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties with the island, and amid growing tension with China.

The unveiling of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) was attended by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen and Premier William Lai.