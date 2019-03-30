The United States is trying to persuade China that its economic interests in Venezuela will be at risk as long as President Nicolas Maduro remains in power, the US special envoy for the oil-rich South American nation told EFE here Friday.

"We have had discussions with China about their economic and financial relations with Venezuela. And the main message is a simple one: you have investments, you have commerce, you have loans, you will never get it back while this regime is destroying the economy of Venezuela," Elliott Abrams said.