The national flag of the United States flies at the American Institute in Taiwan in Taipei, Jun.12, 2018 (Issued Jul.7, 2018). EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

The United States has told China to stop coercing Taiwan and resume dialogue with its government for a peaceful resolution of differences between the two sides, a spokesperson of the de facto US embassy in Taipei said Thursday.

Amanda Mansour's remarks, reported by Taiwanese state-run agency CNA, come after several US senators and lawmakers backed Taiwan in the wake of last week's speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he refused to rule out the use of military force to achieve reunification with the island.