Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Samuel Moncada speaks during a press conference after the extraordinary session of the Organization of American States Permanent Council in Washington on May 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lenin Nolly

US Vice President Mike Pence addresses the Organization of American States Permanent Council in Washington on May 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lenin Nolly

US Vice President Mike Pence (l) shakes hands with OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro at the Organization of American States headquarters in Washington on May 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Lenin Nolly

The United States on Monday urged the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela from its ranks and impose new sanctions on alleged drug traffickers linked with the Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas.

"We call on the members of this institution to uphold our long-standing commitment to democracy and freedom ... (and) to suspend Venezuela from the Organization of American States," said Vice President Mike Pence in an address before the international body's Permanent Council, the members of which were gathered in a protocolary meeting.