A view on the wires at the former Nazi-German concentration and death camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau before ceremonies marking the the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, 27 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JACEK BEDNARCZYK POLAND OUT

A view on the sign 'Stop' at the former Nazi-German concentration and death camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau before ceremonies marking the the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, 27 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JACEK BEDNARCZYK POLAND OUT

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks in front of the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw, Poland, 27 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAFAL GUZ POLAND OUT

Speaker of the Polish Senate Stanislaw Karczewski speaks during the night debate in the Polish Senate in Warsaw, Poland, early 01 February 2018. The Polish Senate backed, without any changes, a bill amending the law on the Institute of National Remembrance - Commission for the Prosecution of Crimes against the Polish Nation, passed by the Sejm (lower house) on 26 January. EPA-EFE/Radek Pietruszka POLAND OUT

Israel's Ambassador to Poland Anna Azari (C) leaves the Polish Senate's headquarters after her meeting with Polish Senate's Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski (not pictured) in Warsaw, Poland, 31 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Bartlomiej Zborowski POLAND OUT

Israel's Ambassador to Poland Anna Azari leaves the Polish Senate's headquarters after her meeting with Polish Senate's Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski (not pictured) in Warsaw, Poland 31 January 2018. The meeting is to concern the amendment to the Act on the Institute of National Remembrance, according to which the use of the term 'Polish death camps' is to be punished. EPA-EFE/Bartlomiej Zborowski POLAND OUT

The United States on Wednesday urged Poland to reevaluate the controversial Holocaust bill, which includes prison sentence for the use of the term "Polish concentration camp", before the bill was passed by the Polish Senate early Thursday.

"We encourage Poland to reevaluate the legislation in light of its potential impact on the principle of free speech and on our ability to be effective partners," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement Wednesday.