Part of the wreckage at the main crash site of the Boeing 777 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which crashed over the eastern Ukraine region, near Grabovo, some 100 km east of Donetsk, Ukraine, Jul 20, 2014 (reissued May 25, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Debris of the Boeing 777, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which crashed during flying over the eastern Ukraine region near Donetsk, Ukraine, Jul 17, 2014 (reissued Jun 19, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ALYONA ZYKINA

The United States on Wednesday urged Russia to ensure that the people accused of being involved in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014 face justice and said it believed that they will tried by the Dutch authorities in a "just" manner.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the announcement of the indictment of the four people "for their role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 on July 17, 2014" and recalled the UN Security Council's demand that the countries affected should cooperate in the efforts to establish accountability.