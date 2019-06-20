The United States on Wednesday urged Russia to ensure that the people accused of being involved in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014 face justice and said it believed that they will tried by the Dutch authorities in a "just" manner.
In a statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the announcement of the indictment of the four people "for their role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 on July 17, 2014" and recalled the UN Security Council's demand that the countries affected should cooperate in the efforts to establish accountability.