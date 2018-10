Yemeni Nobel Prize winner Tawakkol Karman (C) and Egyptian dissident politician Ayman Nour (L) participate in a demonstration for missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi organized by Turkish-Arabic Media Association in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Protesters hold pictures of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration organized by Turkish-Arabic Media Association in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Washington DC, Oct 8 (efe-epa). - The United States on Monday asked Saudi Arabia to support a "thorough" and "transparent" probe into the disappearance of a dissident Saudi journalist, after Turkey pressured the Saudi government to clarify his whereabouts.

Jamal Khashoggi has not been see since Oct.2 in Istanbul, when he visited the Saudi consulate with his Turkish girlfriend, Hatice Cengiz, to pick up a document that he needed for their upcoming wedding.