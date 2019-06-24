The government of China on Monday accused the United States of taking advantage of the situation in its northwestern Xinjiang province — where more than a million Uighur Muslims have been put in indoctrination camps — for interfering in its internal matters.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the accusation after Washington last week published a report on religious freedom and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned China of consequences if it continued to try and "eliminate" the culture of Muslims — most of them Uighurs — in Xinjiang.