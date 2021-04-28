US health authorities concluded on Tuesday that people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 basically can stop wearing facemasks outdoors, except when they are in areas where large crowds have gathered.

The change in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, which are not obligatory and are only suggestions to the public, comes as a result of the rapid rate at which the country has been managing to vaccinate the population, with 37 percent of the adult public now fully immunized, according to the latest official figures.