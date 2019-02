Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza takes part in a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 26. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

The US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, speaks during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the South American nation in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 26. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

Representatives of the United States and Venezuela crossed swords Tuesday in the UN Security Council during a special session on the situation in the Andean nation, convened at Washington's request.

The US is one of the roughly 50 nations that have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's acting head of state and denounced incumbent leftist President Nicolas Maduro as illegitimate.