US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams speaks with reporters at the State Department headquarters in Washington DC on May 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told EFE on Wednesday that top officials with the Venezuelan government who allegedly were negotiating with the opposition for President Nicolas Maduro to step down have "turned off their cellphones."

"I've run across the fact that many of them have turned off their cellphones," Abrams said in an interview with EFE.