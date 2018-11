US Vice President Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen (2-R) are welcomed by officials upon their arrival at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

US Vice President Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen wave upon their arrival at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The vice-president of the United States arrived Monday in Japan where he is expected to meet with the country's prime minister to discuss issues related to security and trade.

Mike Pence arrived at the US' Yokota Air Base west of Tokyo on the first stop of his eight-day Asia tour, during which he will also visit Singapore, Australia and Papua New Guinea, US sources in Japan confirmed on their social network sites.