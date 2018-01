Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (c.r.) shakes hands with US Vice President Mike Pence (c.l.) during their meeting in Cairo on Jan. 20, 2018, at the start of the American's Middle East tour that will also take him to Jordan and Israel. EFE-EPA/Khaled Desouki

US Vice President Mike Pence is seen during his meeting with the president of Egypt in Cairo on Jan. 20, 2018, at the start of the American's Middle East tour that will also take him to Jordan and Israel. EFE-EPA/Khaled Desouki

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (r.) speaks with with US Vice President Mike Pence (l.) during their meeting in Cairo on Jan. 20, 2018, at the start of the American's Middle East tour that will also take him to Jordan and Israel. EFE-EPA/Khaled Desouki

The US vice president arrived in Egypt Saturday on his first stop of a Middle East tour that will include Jordan and Israel.

Mike Pence's visit comes at a time of growing tension in the region following Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.