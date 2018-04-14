US Vice President Mike Pence (L) arrives for the family photo ceremony at the VIII Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

US Vice President Mike Pence attends the plenary session at the VIII Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (R) and US Vice President Mike Pence (L) talk during the family photo at the VIII Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

US Vice President Mike Pence said here Saturday he was "very hopeful" that a deal could be reached "within the next several weeks" in the renegotiation of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between Mexico, Canada and the United States.

After meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas taking place in Lima, Pence told reporters he would leave the summit "very hopeful that we are very close" to a deal.