US Vice President Mike Pence said here Saturday he was "very hopeful" that a deal could be reached "within the next several weeks" in the renegotiation of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between Mexico, Canada and the United States.
After meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas taking place in Lima, Pence told reporters he would leave the summit "very hopeful that we are very close" to a deal.