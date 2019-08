Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang addresses journalists during a regular press conference at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam Aug. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MINH HOANG

The United States on Thursday accused China of interfering with Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea and intimidating regional claimants as Hanoi called for Beijing to withdraw its vessels from its territory.

"The United States is deeply concerned that China is continuing its interference with Vietnam’s longstanding oil and gas activities in Vietnam’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) claim," the US State Department said in a statement.