Mike Pence (3-R), wife Karen (C), Director of Yad Vashem Avner Shalev (L), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2-L), wife Sara Netanyahu (3-L) and Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council Rabbi Israel Meir Lau (2-R) listen to a guide as they visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONEN ZVULUN

The vice president of United States on Tuesday concluded the final Israeli leg of his Middle East tour with a brief visit to the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, amid protests and a general strike staged in the West Bank.

Mike Pence ended his official visit to Egypt, Jordan and Israel in Jerusalem, while Palestinians in the occupied West Bank staged a general strike and street protests against his confirmation that the US is to move its embassy to Jerusalem by the end of 2019.