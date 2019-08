Guatemalan Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart talks to reporters in Guatemala City on Thursday, Aug. 1, after talks with visiting US Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. EFE-EPA/Edwin Bercian

US wants to extend asylum pact with Guatemala to other CentAm nations

The United States hopes to persuade Honduras and El Salvador to join Guatemala in accepting the designation as a safe third country for asylum seekers, a senior US official said here Thursday.

"This is not something that the United States is asking to work on with Guatemala alone. We see this as a regional responsibility," Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said in Guatemala City. "We are now seeking discussions with Honduras and El Salvador about similar arrangements."