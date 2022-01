Jeffrey Zients, the coordinator of the White House's pandemic response team, holds a press briefing in Washington DC on Jan 4, 2022. EFE/EPA/Ting Shen / POOL

Jeffrey Zients, the coordinator of the White House's pandemic response team, arrives at the Eisenhower executive offices in Washington DC on Jan 4, 2022, for a press briefing. EFE/EPA/Ting Shen / POOL

The US government insisted Wednesday that in-person classes must resume in schools after the Christmas vacation despite the dramatic increase in Omicron coronavirus cases and the resistance of teachers in Chicago.

The coordinator of the White House pandemic response team, Jeff Zients, said at a press briefing that President Joe Biden "couldn't be clearer" about his belief that US schools should remain open.