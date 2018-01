US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley during a United Nations Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The United States announced Tuesday that it is seeking an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council to craft a response to the anti-government protests currently under way in Iran.

"The freedoms that are enshrined in the United Nations charter are under attack in Iran," said US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. "If the Iranian dictatorship's history is any guide, we can expect more outrageous abuses in the days to come. The UN must speak out."