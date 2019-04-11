Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday was in New York to call on the United Nations to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president and to revoke the credentials of the ambassador of the Nicolas Maduro government to the international organization.
"With all due respect, Mr. Ambassador, you shouldn't be here. You should return to Venezuela and tell Nicolas Maduro that his time is up. It's time for him to go," said Pence to Venezuela's UN representative, Samuel Moncada, during a Security Council meeting.