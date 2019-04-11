Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, participates in a huge demonstration in Caracas on April 10, 2019, saying that the opposition will "never again" participate in any "false dialogues" with the Nicolas Maduro government. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, participates in a huge demonstration in Caracas on April 10, 2019, saying that the opposition will "never again" participate in any "false dialogues" with the Nicolas Maduro government. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Venezuelan humanitarian crisis in New York on April 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Peter Foley

The envoy of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro government to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada Acosta, speaks at a UN Security Council meeting on the Venezuelan humanitarian crisis in New York on April 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Peter Foley

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday was in New York to call on the United Nations to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president and to revoke the credentials of the ambassador of the Nicolas Maduro government to the international organization.

"With all due respect, Mr. Ambassador, you shouldn't be here. You should return to Venezuela and tell Nicolas Maduro that his time is up. It's time for him to go," said Pence to Venezuela's UN representative, Samuel Moncada, during a Security Council meeting.