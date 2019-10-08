Afghan security forces inspect the scene of a car bomb blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 07 October 2019. The US involvement in Afghanistan entered its 18th year on Oct. 7 with no end in sight. EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A car bomb victim receives medical treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 07 October 2019. The US involvement in Afghanistan entered its 18th year on Oct. 7, with no end in sight. EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The US war in Afghanistan on Monday entered its 18th year with no end yet in sight after - amid a high level of violence - President Donald Trump in September said that peace talks with the Taliban were "dead."

"It is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home," Trump wrote on Twitter. "WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN. Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out."