Health workers administer Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine during the 'Open Night' organized by ASL RM1 at the COVID-19 vaccination hub of Santo Spirito hospital, in Rome, Italy, 03 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

A health workers prepares a dose of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at a municipal health service (GGD) vaccination center in Nieuwegein, The Netherlands, 25 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/SANDER KONING

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned Monday that Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine may lead to an increased risk of developing the rare neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The decision comes after 100 preliminary reports of the syndrome were detected among the 12.8 million people who have received the one-dose Janssen vaccine in the US – that is, about 0.0008 percent of the total.