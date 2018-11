US Vice President Mike Pence (C) arrives at Jacksons International Airport ahead of the APEC summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

US Vice President Mike Pence applauds the cultural dancers during his arrival at Jacksons International Airport ahead of the APEC summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the APEC CEO Summit 2018 at the Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL/ POOL

US warns of more tariffs on China over trade practices

Vice President of the United States on Saturday warned of more tariffs on China unless the country revised its trade policies.

"We have taken decisive action to address our imbalance with China. We put tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods, and we could more than double that number," Mike Pence said while speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit underway in Papua New Guinea.