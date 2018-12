On Aug. 17, 2017, members of a jihadist cell ran over pedestrians on Barcelona's Las Ramblas boulevard and a few hours later did the same thing to several people in the Spanish coastal town of Cambrils, terrorist acts that killed 16 and injured about 100. EFE-EPA/File

The State Department on Sunday asked US citizens to exercise caution on Las Ramblas avenue in Barcelona due to the presumed risk of a terrorist attack "with little or no warning" during the Christmas season.

The US issued the warning on its Travel Twitter account.