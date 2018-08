US National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks during a press conference after a meeting with his Russian counterpart, at the US embassy in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martial Trezzini

US National Security Adviser John Bolton leaves the podium at a press conference after a meeting with his Russian counterpart, at the US embassy in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martial Trezzini

US National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks during a press conference after a meeting with his Russian counterpart, at the US embassy in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martial Trezzini

The United States warned Russia on Thursday that it will not tolerate any type of meddling in the November midterm elections.

"I made it clear that we wouldn't tolerate meddling in 2018, and we were prepared to take necessary steps to prevent it from happening," US National Security Adviser John Bolton said after talks in Geneva with Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's Security Council.