White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki participates in a briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Chris Kleponis /ABACA / POOL world rights

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki participates in a briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Chris Kleponis /ABACA / POOL world rights

The United States warned Wednesday that Russia could be planning the use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in a false flag operation.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki issued the warning in response to Russian accusations that the US is running an alleged biological weapons program in Ukraine.