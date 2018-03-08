A view of a hole punctured in the hull on the port side of the United States Navy missile destroyer USS John S. McCain as it is towed into the Changi Navy Base off the eastern coast of Singapore, Aug. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DESMOND FOO/THE STRAITS TIMES/SPH SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The collision between the US Navy destroyer USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore on Aug.21, which caused the death of 10 US sailors and injured five, was caused by the warship's "sudden turn", according to the final report of an investigation by Singapore government's presented Thursday.

"These findings should not be read as apportioning blame or liability to any particular organization or individual," said the document by the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau of Singapore's Transport Ministry.