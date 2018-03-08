The collision between the US Navy destroyer USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker near Singapore on Aug.21, which caused the death of 10 US sailors and injured five, was caused by the warship's "sudden turn", according to the final report of an investigation by Singapore government's presented Thursday.
"These findings should not be read as apportioning blame or liability to any particular organization or individual," said the document by the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau of Singapore's Transport Ministry.