The Afghan government's control over its districts and the strength of its security forces have dipped to their lowest level since 2015, the United States government's authority on the reconstruction of Afghanistan said in a report Thursday.

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), which regularly releases reports on the situation in Afghanistan, said in its 42nd quarterly report that the Afghan government's control and influence over its districts continued to decline.