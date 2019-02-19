A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald J. Trump (R) during a summit at Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun 12, 2018 (reissued Jan 19, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) react during their first one-on-one meeting, part of the historic summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun 12, 2018 (reissued Feb 6, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The U.S. is considering opening a liaison office in North Korea, in what would be another potential step toward normalizing relations while the two sides negotiate to curtail Pyongyang's nuclear and missile forces, according to a Trump administration official, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to Efe on Monday.

The proposal comes as President Trump prepares to meet later this month in Hanoi, Vietnam, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The plan would allow North Korea to also open an office in the U.S., the official said, but it wasn't immediately clear how strongly North Korea supported the idea.