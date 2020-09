Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, speaks to the news media during a briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 12 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to answer questions about the use of federal agents during protests in Portland, Oregon, in Washington, D.C., USA, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX WONG / POOL

Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), center, speaks as US President Donald J. Trump, third left, listens during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 March 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/AL DRAGO / POOL

A former senior US Department of Homeland Security official said he was pressured to manipulate intelligence information on alleged Russian interference in the upcoming election because it “made the president look bad.”

The whistleblower complaint was filed by former principal deputy under secretary in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), Brian Murphy, and made public Wednesday by the intelligence committee of the House of Representatives. EFE-EPA