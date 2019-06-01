Filipino fishermen on boats maneuver next to the Chinese Navy vessel, Handan (Hull 579), as it enters the Port of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Acting US Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan delivers his speech during the first plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 18th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Jun. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

In his first major public appearance in Asia, acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan said the US would no longer "ignore Chinese behavior" in the Asia-Pacific region, calling its activity a "tool kit of coercion", according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Saturday.

Speaking at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Mr. Shanahan also said that, despite China's militarization of disputed islands in the South China Sea, its alleged attempts to conduct cyberattacks on other nations and its engagement in "predatory economics and debt-for-sovereignty deals," he wanted a better military-to-military relationship.