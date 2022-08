A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Presidential office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (2-R) speaking as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (2-L) look on during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United States "will not abandon" Taiwan, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday in Taipei where she met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen despite warnings from China.

"Today, our delegation (...) came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear: we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan," Pelosi said in accepting the civilian Order of Propitious Clouds from Tsai for her support for the territory.