Chinese officials wait in the corridors outside a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jingping and US President Donald Trump during the second day of the summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (C) greets Chinese President Xi Jinping as other world leaders look on during the Leaders family photograph at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands during a press conference at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US President Donald J. Trump points a journalist for a question as he speaks during a news conference at a hotel in Osaka, western Japan, June 29, 2019, after closing the G20 Summit talks. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The president of the United States confirmed today that Washington will not impose new trade tariffs on Beijing after a meeting with the Chinese president in which the two sides agreed to resume trade negotiations.

“We will be continuing to negotiate, and I promise that for at least the time being we’re not going to be lifting tariffs on China,” Trump said at a press conference in the Japanese city of Osaka shortly after meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit.