The president of the United States confirmed today that Washington will not impose new trade tariffs on Beijing after a meeting with the Chinese president in which the two sides agreed to resume trade negotiations.
“We will be continuing to negotiate, and I promise that for at least the time being we’re not going to be lifting tariffs on China,” Trump said at a press conference in the Japanese city of Osaka shortly after meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit.