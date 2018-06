US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen in a television monitor as speaks to the media about the upcoming meeting between US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the J.W. Marriott in Singapore, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States is prepared to offer North Korea unprecedented security assurances, the US secretary of state said Monday.

"We are prepared to make (...) security assurances that are different, (more) unique than, what America has been willing to provide previously," Mike Pompeo said at a press conference in Singapore.